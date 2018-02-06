Hamlet crime briefs

Woman charged with having weed, weapon

HAMLET — Ieshia Nicole Douglas, 26, of Greensboro has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon — two felonies and two misdemeanors, respectively.

Douglas’s arrest report lists the following scenario:

Patrolmen stopped her 2014 Hyundai Sonata on Sunday after she ran a stop sign. When she pulled over, officers smelled the odor of burning marijuana. Douglas admitted she had been smoking and admitted she had dropped a “roach” into a soda can in her car.

On searching her car, officers found a vacuum-sealed bag containing 5.2 ounces of marijuana, a Tupperware container and a small scale. They also found a 9 mm handgun in the trunk.

Douglas told police that she did not plan to sell the drugs, just give them away.

She was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released. She also received a ticket for running a stop sign, the arrest report shows.

Man charged with cocaine possession

Damion “Bama” Mosley, 21, of McGirt Road, Hamlet has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of distributing cocaine, and possession of a stolen firearm, police reports show. All three charges are felonies.

Detective Sgt. Chris Lampley arrested Mosley on Friday after a traffic stop. Mosley’s 2000 Ford Explorer has been impounded, and the 3 grams of cocaine and Ruger handgun he stole, confiscated, police reports show.

Mosley was taken to the Richmond County Jail and held on a $15,000 secured bond until his Feb. 3 release.

No-show defendant nabbed in traffic stop

Bradley Lawrence Grady Archer, 29, of Fifth Street, Ellerbe has been charged with failure to appear in court on a larceny charge, a misdemeanor.

Reports show that Archer was a passenger in a car pulled over Friday by Hamlet patrolmen, who then ran his name and the name of the car’s driver through a record search.

The driver, Jessica Goins, was charged with driving while her license was suspended. Archer also was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest because he gave patrolmen false names, the arrest report shows. That charge, too, is a misdemeanor offense.

Archer is in the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.

Court records show Archer has a second pending charge of misdemeanor larceny.

City tools stolen

A thief or thieves broke into the toolbox of a Hamlet maintenance vehicle Friday, stealing a soldering gun, cleaning supplies and a flux tool, also used in soldering.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Douglas http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_iesheiadouglas.jpg Douglas Mosley http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_damionmosley.jpg Mosley Archer http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_bradleyarcher.jpg Archer http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_hamletpd.jpg