CORRECTION

A Feb. 2 article overstated the role that Pee Dee Electric has played in the Richmond Community College’s Electric Utility Substation and Relay Technology program. While the utility has been an active supporter of the program, Thursday’s donation was the first of its kind from PDE. The other equipment used in the program was donated either by the manufacturers themselves or other local utilities. The program was formed in 2011 through a partnership with Duke Energy. The Daily Journal regrets the error.