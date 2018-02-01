Richmond County deputies charge 5 with selling drugs

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office last month rounded up at least five men suspected of selling drugs, according to a round of press releases issued Thursday.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Devon Stanback on Jan. 4 — while in the Richmond County Jail on unrelated charges — after reportedly making controlled purchases of suspected cocaine from him at his Hood Street home in Rockingham.

He is charged with two counts each of: possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given a $15,000 secured bond on the drug charges.

Online court records show Standback has a pending charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15 on all charges.

Donald Maurice Steele, 49, of Mizpah Road, is also accused of selling suspected crack cocaine to investigators during controlled buys, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two counts each of: possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Steele was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Online court records show Steele is also facing two counts each of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

The same day, deputies arrested 23-year-old Trevor Courtland Goodwin, of Battley Dairy Road, for allegedly selling prescription pills and marijuana during controlled buys at his home. Investigators also found a firearm stolen from Brunswick County during the arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goodwin is also accused of violating a domestic violence order.

He is charged with: two felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm; one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Goodwin was booked under a $20,000 secured bond on the drug charges and held without bond on the domestic violence violation.

Online court records show he has pending charges of possession of an open container or consuming alcohol in the passenger area, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to wear a seat belt as a driver.

On Jan. 22, deputies arrested 38-year-old Dominick Chevern Oates after reportedly making controlled purchases of cocaine from him at his Carr Street home in Hamlet.

Oates is charged with two counts each of: possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Deputies attempted to detain 25-year-old Niko Ranmell Williams — who had allegedly sold suspected crack cocaine during controlled buys — during a traffic stop on Jan. 23 — but he fled, according to the sheriff’s office. He was caught a short time later, allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Willams was arrested and charged with: two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine; assault with a deadly weapon; fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle; resisting a public officer; and driving with a revoked license.

He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Williams was convicted in 2012 on a felony charge of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

Oates is currently serving 18 months of probation after receiving a suspended sentence last march after being convicted on two felony counts of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, records show.

He was also previously convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2011); giving ficticious information to law enforcement, maintaing any place for a controlled subsance and failutre to stop for an accident (2002); common law forgery and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (1999); and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (1998).

Records show Goodwin was given a 12-month suspended sentence in December for violating a protective order.

Steele was released from prison in 2014 after serving nearly three years on a 2012 felony conviction of selling or delivering a controlled substance on school property.

in 2011, he was given a suspended sentence after being convicted on one count each of possession and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance.

Steele spend the last 4 and a half months of 2004 behind bars following a common law robbery conviction and was given probation on a conspiracy charge.

He was also convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance in both 1997 and 2002.

Stanback’s record includes convictions in four counties in the past 25 years:

Richmond — selling a schedule II controlled substance (1993); felony larceny (1994); felony breaking and entering (1995); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2006); two counts of driving with a revoked license (2010).

Scotland — use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Shedule VI controlled substance, both misdemeanors (2012).

Moore — Driving while license revoked (2011).

Hoke — Driving while license revoked (2009).

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stanback http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_devonstanback.jpg Stanback Steele http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_donaldsteele.jpg Steele Goodwin http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_trevorgoodwin.jpg Goodwin Oates http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_dominickoates.jpg Oates Williams http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nikowilliams.jpg Williams