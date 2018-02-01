Hamlet Police report: You Di Tain served summons for assault

HAMLET — Nickel-and-dime crimes have plagued the Hamlet Police for the past few days, including theft from the cash drawer of a convenience store, trespassing and vandalism.

Reports released Thursday included:

• Tandria Catrice Pore, 23, of Richmond Road, Rockingham, was charged Monday with larceny by an employee, a felony. Pore, whose arrest report lists her as “unemployed,” allegedly stole an unspecified amount from the cash drawer of her employer, the Speedway convenience store on Hamlet Avenue.

She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15.

• Rosheeda Shanta Prince, 37, of Skipper Street, Rockingham, was charged Thursday with second-degree trespassing for entering the Hardee’s, which had banned her previously, a police report said. She was housed at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.

Prince is scheduled to appear in court today in reponse to another trespassing charge, incurred last week. She also is to appear Feb. 22 on a charge she misused the 911 emergency call system.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Department Division of Adult Correction show Prince was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in 2004. She was given probation on the charge, but it was revoked in 2006, and she spent 16 months in prison.

• Hamlet Police served a court summons to You Di Tain of West Hamlet Avenue on charges of simple assault on a Hamlet woman. The charge is a misdemeanor.

• Culprits made off with $3,000 worth of “sporting equipment” — that is, a four-wheeler and dirt bike — from a home on Pam Street on Tuesday. Apparently, the thief or thieves carried bolt cutters because the vehicles had been secured by cables.

• Someone keyed a Ford Explorer parked outside a home on Buttercup Drive on Tuesday, damaging its paint.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_hamletpolicepatch_crop.jpg