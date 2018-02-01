Richmond County sheriff’s deputies earn certifications

ROCKINGHAM — Late last month, Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons presented Sgt. Joshua Chermak and Deputy Christopher Monroe with their intermediate and advanced law enforcement certificates from the N.C. Sheriffs’s Training and Standards Division.

The certificates are earned by a combination of years of service, education and continued training. The Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate is the highest award for a law enforcement officer in the state.

Chermak is assigned to the patrol division as a supervisor and also is one of the sheriff’s office’s three K-9 handlers. Monroe is also assigned to the patrol division as a patrol deputy.