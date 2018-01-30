Hamlet crime briefs

HAMLET — A Hamlet man upset by text messages he had received shattered the window of a truck and knocked over a motorcycle in retaliation, Hamlet Police reported Monday.

Patrolman Charles Talley was on the way to a domestic-disturbance call on Henderson Street at about 4 p.m. Sunday when he saw a light green Jeep Cherokee near the scene of the disturbance. He stopped the Jeep, which belonged to Charles Kenny Knight, 79, of Hallmark Avenue. “Mr. (Charles) Knight states that Jasper Knight (owner of the damaged truck) sent him (disturbing) text messages,” Talley said in his report on the vandalism and subsequent traffic stop. Charles Knight then admitted damaging Jasper Talley’s 1996 Mazda truck and pushing over a 2002 Yamaha V-Star parked at the residence, the report said.

When Talley took Charles Knight to the magistrate’s office to file charges, Talley said, Knight saw the owners of the damaged vehicles and tried to charge toward them. Talley said he ordered Knight to stop, which he said Knight ignored, plopping to the floor.

Talley said he picked up Knight and deposited him in his patrol car until Jasper Knight and the owner of the V-Star, had left.

Charles Knight is charged with three misdemeanors — two counts of injury to personal property, and one each of communicating threats and resisting a public officer. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.

— Nicola Jones Wilkes, 34, has been served with a summons to appear in court for making harassing telephone calls, Hamlet police reported Monday. The charge is a misdemeanor.

— When Daniel Anthony Rivera, 36, of Bradford Street became involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon, his troubles didn’t stop there. Police also charged him with two misdemeanor offenses — failure to appear in court on previous arrests for speeding and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Police impounded Rivera’s vehicle and placed him in the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.

— It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but an unknown perpetrator last Wednesday snipped gas caps from the cords that attached them to vehicles, Hamlet Police reported Monday. In three cases, the caps were found near the vehicles to which they belonged; but in a fourth, the cap was not found.

“It’s very odd that they’d take the cap,” Capt. Randy Dover said Monday, theorizing that the culprit might have been trying to siphon gasoline. The report on the damage does not mention whether the vehicles had gas in their tanks, he said.

— Someone broke into a house on Beeler Avenue on Friday, taking assorted clothing and a 60-inch television, Hamlet Police reported Monday. If caught, the culprit will be charged with breaking and entering.

