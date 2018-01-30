Enviva helping Habitat

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Five Richmond County families in need will receive home repairs from Habitat for Humanity or Military Missions in Action this year thanks to a donation by Enviva Biomass.

Habitat will provide repairs for three families while MMIA, a nonprofit assisting disabled veterans to live independently, will modify two homes. All five projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

The first project undertaken was an urgent repair to the roof of Dorisenna Patterson’s home in Dobbins Heights. Patterson, 65, who is disabled, said she reached out to Habitat because she had leaks in every room of her house and didn’t have the money to fix it. Habitat’s volunteers, along with partner contractors, went out to her house one morning in early December and she had a new roof by the end of the day.

“I was glad they were able to help me,” Patterson said. “When you’re on a fixed income there’s only so much you can do.”

Habitat does not do interior home repairs. Patterson is in the process of applying for a grant from another agency to fix the extensive damage to her ceiling.

MMIA will remodel the bathroom of one veteran to include a shower stall as a safer alternative to a bathtub. The other veteran will have a ramp installed to improve access.

Rob McCulloch, public affairs and community relations manager for Enviva, said the idea to contribute to these organizations came from consulting community leaders in Richmond County last summer looking for the best way to support quality of life for residents.

“We feel like it’s important as a leading employer to make sure that we improve quality of life because this is a place that we want to support and attract people to,” McCulloch said. “So far it’s been a great partnership, so hopefully that will continue.”

He added that this will be an annual contribution but that Enviva’s work in Richmond County will not be limited to these two organizations.

Habitat has repaired or built new homes for more than 300 families in Richmond and Moore counties since its founding in 1988. The organization was able to complete one renovation per month in the area in 2017, according to a press release.

“Through our daily work, we have seen firsthand how staying in place in a safe, decent home can help families build better lives for themselves,” Amie N. Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, said in a statement. “I want to thank Enviva for their support of these recent home renovations in Richmond County, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them in the future.”

Contributed/Staff photo These photos show the before and after of the roof of a Rose Street home that was repaired by Habitat for Humanity. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_habitat_rose_ba.jpg Contributed/Staff photo These photos show the before and after of the roof of a Rose Street home that was repaired by Habitat for Humanity.

Company donates to aid in home repairs