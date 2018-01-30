Former teacher, now real estate agent, vows to donate to Richmond County schools

ROCKINGHAM — Crystal Long says she knows how long a new pencil stays in the hands of a second-grader before it’s irrevocably lost: 15 minutes.

Which is why Long, a real estate agent with Re/Max Southern Realty and a former second-grade teacher, has pledged to donate a percentage of her earnings from each house she sells in 2018 to the classroom or school of the homebuyers’ choice.

“My heart is in the educational system,” she said Tuesday, although she admitted that real estate now had a stronger claim.

She taught three years, was a substitute teacher for a time and served as president of the Monroe Avenue Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization last school year, she said.

Long hasn’t yet figured what percentage of her earnings that she’ll donate but said Tuesday it would be at least $100 per sale, perhaps as much as $250 on a larger sale.

Last year, she closed on 48 houses for a total of $3.7 million in sales, she said — so her pledge could result in some neat little chunks of change for local schools.

“I love the people here, and I love my community,” said Long, who grew up in Richmond County and graduated from its schools.

“They always tell you to find your passion. (Real estate) is my passion, and this is how I want to give back.”

Long has not discussed her plans with the Richmond County School Board or Superintendent Cindy Goodman, but said she couldn’t imagine they’d turn down her donations.

Goodman said Tuesday that she didn’t know enough about the offer to comment on it.

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

