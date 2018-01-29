Workshop examines teen dating violence

ROCKINGHAM — Parents, professionals and teens may learn the latest in preventing teen dating violence during a lunchtime workshop Feb. 13.

Connections, a family-support program of the Sandhills Center, will offer “Teen Dating Violence: Prevention and Awareness” from noon to 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St.

“It seems that a lot (of talk about prevention) is going on right now” with the #metoo movement and other women’s activities, Suzanne Maness of Connections said Monday. And, she said, Valentines Day is coming up, which sets the spotlight on relationships.

The workshop also will mark Teen Violence Prevention and Awareness Month, with speakers from the N.C. Council for Women: Kiricka Yarbough Smith and Ashley Bass-Mitchell.

Topics will include a definition of dating violence, a list of potential consequences of such violence, theories on why dating violence occurs and ways to prevent it.

The workshop is free. Attendees will be provided lunch, and will munch away during the presentations.

Although aimed primarily at law enforcement, social-service professionals and teachers, the conference also may be valuable for teens — if they can get away from school for a short period.

Registration deadline is Feb. 9. To register, contact Maness at 877-211-5995, or email connectionsfsp@gmail.com.