Girl Scouts setting up cookie booths

ROCKINGHAM — It will be nearly impossible to avoid area Girl Scouts today as they peddle their Caramel deLites, S’mores and Thin Mints. Nearly 2,000 sales booths are expected to pop up at stores in 41 counties across central and eastern North Carolina, including such diverse locations as Walmart and Wallace Tire.

For the record, you cannot get your tires rotated as you buy your cookies. Wallace Tire, at 1214 E. Broad Ave., will be closed. But the Girl Scouts asked co-owner Dustin Russell whether they could sell cookies in his parking lot, and he said OK.

“The lady (who coordinates local troops) works at the day care my kids go to,” Russell said. “We’re closed on the weekend, (so) we have no problem.”

If such treats are mean to your waistline, they’re intended to be good for Girl Scouts, teaching them financial literacy, interaction with customers and making team decisions on cookie sales — all important leadership skills, according Kelly Griffin, product sales director for Girl Scouts/North Carolina Coastal Pines.

Scouts will set up 1,126 booths on Saturday and 791 booths across the region Sunday.

Cookie offerings comprise Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread, S’mores, Thanks-a-Lots, Thin Mints and gluten-free Trios. All cost $4 per box.

To find a location near you — or to avoid temptation by planning to shop elsewhere — visit the online Cookie Booth Locator at www.nccoastalpines.org and search by ZIP code.