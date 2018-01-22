Richmond County school days rescheduled — again

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools officials released a calendar adjustment Monday after a second winter storm this month caused an additional loss in instructional time.

Students at the system’s traditional schools will have classes on Jan. 30 and Feb. 21, both former staff development days, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon..

High school exams —which were originally rescheduled for last Wednesday, when it snowed again, were set to begin Monday and continue through Thursday.

The first semester will now end on Jan. 25, with the second semester ending Jan. 26. Report cards for the second quarter will be issued on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Richmond Early College High School students will report on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Each of the newly modified calendars can be found on the Richmond County Schools website:

www.richmond.k12.nc.us.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, more snow is predicted the first week of February.

