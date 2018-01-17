2 Richmond County teenagers charged in weekend shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Saturday night shooting which deputies believe to be related to a student’s threat to bring a gun to school on Tuesday.

A fight broke out during a party at a building owned by the Carolina’s Finest Motorcycle Club, which was rented out for the gathering, and spilled outside where weapons were drawn, according to Sheriff James Clemmons.

Kelvon Kson Kileak Dumas, 16, and Kenyada Rakel Spencer, 17, both of Ellerbe, allegedly fired multiple shots directed at two other individuals, striking one of them. Jaheim Covington, 16, of Rockingham was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper chest and later released.

There were adult chaperones present at the party, according to Clemmons.

Dumas is alleged to have fired the shot that struck Covington. He is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Spencer is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both were placed under a $75,000 bond.

Spencer posted bail and was released on Sunday.

There are pending charges on a third individual in connection with the shooting. Clemmons said this person has been identified but had not been brought into custody as of Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at 9:57 p.m. on Saturday night.

Richmond Senior High School requested additional security Tuesday after a parent posted a screenshot on Facebook of Snapchat posts allegedly made by a student, with the caption, “… better bring the tool to school cause I’m on sight …”

“We are aware that there has been some chatter on social media about concerns of a spillover from events that occurred in the community over the weekend,” Superintendent Cindy Goodman said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning. “Like always, Sheriff (James) Clemmons has been extremely supportive in providing additional security at the high school, and according to Mr. Butler, the principal, the atmosphere is calm and students are in class.”

Clemmons said Wednesday that there is no ongoing threat to the school.

“We have a great relationship with the school and when they call us we will respond accordingly should any matter arise,” Clemmons said.

Briana Goins, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, said Tuesday that parents of the students involved in the social media posts had been contacted and advised to keep their students home from school until the investigation into the threat was complete.

“All were extremely cooperative and complied with the request,” Goins said.

Goins could not be reached by press time Wednesday for comment on whether disciplinary action has been taken against any Richmond Senior High School students in connection with the threat.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dumas http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_kelvondumas.jpg Dumas Spencer http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_kenyadaspencer.jpg Spencer