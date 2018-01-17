Rockingham Police charge 2 men with having counterfeit currency

ROCKINGHAM — One of two men originally suspected of passing counterfeit cash is also facing weapons charges.

Rockingham Police responded to a call of counterfeit currency Tuesday at the Food Lion grocery store on U.S. 74 Business, according to a press release.

Upon further investigation, police said the suspects were located down the road inside the Subway restaurant and a handgun was found in the restroom during the arrest.

Police charged both 20-year-old Tobias Christopher Moore and 20-year-old Demitrius Bernard Hamilton with possession of five or more counterfeit instruments and felony conspiracy.

Moore faces additional charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Hamilton was also charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses.

They were booked into the Richmond County Jail, Moore under a $15,000 secured bond, Hamilton under a $10,000 secured bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.

State court records show Moore has a Feb. 28 court date in Mecklenburg County on a criminal charge of misdemeanor larceny and traffic infractions of speeding and driving with a revoked license. Hamilton has no other pending charges.

Moore was given a 36-month suspended sentence last March following a felony conviction of speeding to elude arrest in Cabarrus County, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. In May, he was also convicted on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, resisting an officer and failing to heed a light or siren. All three charges stemmed from a Feb. 22, 2017 incident.

Hamilton was first convicted in July 2015 on a felony charge of cruelty to animals in Union County. The following year, he was convicted in Mecklenburg County on a misdemeanor charge of willful or wanton injury to real property.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Moore Hamilton