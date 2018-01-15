Forecast calls for another round of snow

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents could wake up to a white ground Wednesday morning.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Raleigh are predicting another round of winter weather to begin late Tuesday or early Wednesday, making the second snowfall in two weeks.

In a briefing issued Monday afternoon, meteorologists said confidence was increasing in the possibility of up to two inches of snow across most of central North Carolina, however, “there still remains some uncertainty in liquid precipitation amounts and how quickly precipitation will end from west to east.”

The NWS says it will be a fast-moving system, adding that a sleet-snow mix could reduce snow amounts.

Maps issued with the briefing showed the system working its way from the northwest, with precipitation starting in Richmond County around 7 a.m. and moving out by 4 p.m.

Richmond County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Goodman said Monday night that a determination of what to do about classes on Wednesday would be made late Tuesday afternoon.

In past similar situations, Goodman said the school system has initially announced a two-hour delay to “buy time” and see how the roads will be impacted.

Along with the precipitation will come frigid temperatures overnight, with lows in the teens and wind gusts up to 16 mph making it feel close to the single digits.

The combination of cold air and wet roads — whether snow or sleet — could cause travel troubles as forecasters say any snow or slush will freeze on roads, bridges and overpasses. The risk is greater on secondary roads, which generally go untreated.

They also caution that frost bite and hypothermia could be possible.

A recent winter storm crippled much of the South the first week of the new year, dumping 2-4 inches of snow in Richmond County and around 6 inches closer to the coast.

Snow began falling just before 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and continued through the night. Several days of subfreezing temperatures kept snow and ice from melting and roads slick.

Public school students were out from Thursday through Monday the following week, with a two-hour delay on Tuesday, because of the hazardous driving conditions.

Two days of springlike weather late last week gave way to colder temperatures over the weekend and into this week.

Highs are expected to remain above freezing this week, gradually climbing to the mid-60s by Sunday.

Daily Journal file photo Forecasters are predicting less snow on Wednesday than what fell in Richmond County on Jan. 3. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snow18.jpg Daily Journal file photo Forecasters are predicting less snow on Wednesday than what fell in Richmond County on Jan. 3.