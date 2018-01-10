Edwards takes the oath at meeting

ROCKINGHAM — Anne Edwards was sworn in during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after being elected to a two-year term in November.

She was initially appointed to fill the seat left by Travis Billingsley and had to run in the 2015 election to finish serving the remaining two years.

“I’m very excited about another opportunity to serve,” Edwards said. “I look forward to this year and many more to come.”

She said that she’s confident in the plan the council has for the foreseeable future but that they will “listen to the citizens of Rockingham” to determine their actions. She added that she learned a lot from her first campaign.

“There’s always new ideas that we talk about each year and we may find things that we haven’t even thought about yet,” Edwards said.

None of the four seats that were up for re-election in last year’s cycle had a challenger, but the council member with the fewest votes gets a two-year-term. Edwards missed a four-year seat by only five votes.

Also re-elected were council members Denise Sullivan and Gene Willard, as well as Mayor Steve Morris.

The meeting was the first of the new year, and also the first meeting attended by newly appointed city attorney Benny Sharpe, who replaces Melanie J. Carroll.

Other business on the agenda was appointing Assistant City Manager John Massey to Rockingham’s Fire Relief Fund Board, and passing a resolution to set aside Jan. 15 as a day to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to “promote appropriate activities to further enhance the democratic ideals and concepts advanced by this great American.”

Recreation Director Dave Davis notified the council that youth basketball will begin the 2018 season on Jan. 12, registration for spring soccer will be open from Jan. 29 to Feb. 26, and that preliminary maintenance has begun on baseball and softball fields to get ready for spring.

Fire Chief Harold Isler, in his monthly fire report, notified the council that the fire department had saved an estimated $29,345,600 in potential fire damage in December, with firefighters responding to 42 total alarms, 14 wrecks and four structure fires.

Police Chief Billy Kelly notified the council that police officers responded to 1,318 calls in December, which included 29 felonies, 62 misdemeanors and seven drug violations.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Anne Edwards takes the oath of office for Rockingham City Council, prompted by City Clerk Sabrina McDonald, during Tuesday night’s meeting. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_rockcouncil_edwards_swear.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Anne Edwards takes the oath of office for Rockingham City Council, prompted by City Clerk Sabrina McDonald, during Tuesday night’s meeting.