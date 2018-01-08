Hamlet Police: Woman ran shoeless through snow to escape beating

HAMLET — A woman whose boyfriend was beating her climbed out her bedroom window at 6:30 Sunday morning and ran shoeless and coatless through the snow to find a police officer, Detective Capt. Randy Dover reported Monday.

The woman, who lives near Hamlet Police Department headquarters, also said her boyfriend had taken a handgun from beneath her mattress, Dover said.

“(Officers found) holes in the wall where she had been thrown against the wall,” said Sgt. Anthony Jacobs, as well as overturned furniture and other damage.

At first, police thought the suspect — 31-year-old Seth Eugene Dawkins of 3rd Street, Ellerbe — had discharged the gun; they later determined he likely had thrown it at the wall, too. They found the handgun on the floor, in a basket, Jacobs said.

The suspect was gone the first time police visited the home, Dover said; but he was home the second time, sitting in a car in the backyard.

At first, Jacobs said, Dawkins refused to leave the car. When he did, he reached into a pocket, and a police officer wrestled him to the ground, Jacobs said.

Dawkins was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female and resisting arrest and booked into the Richmond County Jail, where he remained Monday night under an $11,500 secured bond.

Dover said further charges were pending as the result of a burglary Saturday night.

Online court records show Dawkins has court appearances scheduled for Jan. 17 and 31 on a variety of traffic infractions.

Dawkins has been thrice convicted of assault on a female (twice in 2009, once in 2010), according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. He received probation in all three cases.

He was also convicted on a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen goods in Anson County in 2010.

Dawkins is currently serving a 24-month suspended sentence from an October conviction on two counts of felony breaking and entering, records show.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dawkins http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_sethdawkins.jpg Dawkins

By Christine S. Carroll Staff Writer

William R. Toler contributed to this report. Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

William R. Toler contributed to this report. Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.