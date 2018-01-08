Bright Ideas grant winners top school board agenda

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education will celebrate the awarding of five Bright Ideas grants, discuss class sizes and mark the choice of regional principal of the year during its meeting at 5 Tuesday evening.

Five educators in the district have won Bright Ideas grants from Pee Dee Electric, sums as high as $2,000 to engage their students with innovative projects unlikely to receive school system financing.

Speaking to the board will be Jason Harris of Fairview Heights Elementary, Megan Lambeth of Mineral Springs Elementary and Leiah Jarrell of Ellerbe Middle School.

Personnel chief Julian Carter is likely to tell the board that the state’s recent mandate for smaller class sizes may force the district to hire more teachers and find more space for classes, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maples said Monday.

The General Assembly mandated that class sizes shrink this year, which can create difficulties for smaller, poorer districts looking to find teachers from an increasingly limited pool.

The board also will recognize formally Jim Butler, named principal of the year for the 12-district Sandhills Region of the Department of Public Instruction. Butler received the honor in late 2017, after a series of interviews by his peers.

The board meeting will be at board offices at 118 Vance St., Hamlet.