RCC instructor appointed to opioid prevention council

HAMLET — One of Richmond Community College’s instructors has been invited to serve on an advisory council for North Carolina 4-H’s opioid prevention program. Amanda Faulk, lead instructor for RichmondCC’s Human Technology Service program, was asked to serve on the advisory council that will oversee the development of the curriculum that will focus on substance abuse prevention.

“The opioid epidemic is growing in North Carolina, especially in rural counties. It is affecting families throughout our state. We must come together as a community to combat this issue,” said Faulk, who gladly accepted the invitation to serve.

The North Carolina 4-H received grant funding from the Rural Health and Safety Education program to create the prevention program. As part of the project, the Empowering Youth and Families Program will develop five lessons that focus on substance abuse prevention and education to empower families.

Sam Oden, NC 4-H Healthy Living coordinator, contacted Faulk in November to inform her she had been identified as someone he would like to serve on the advisory council.

About NC 4-H Empowering Youth and Families

The NC 4-H Empowering Youth and Families Program will target three rural counties in North Carolina. Those counties include Lenoir, Montgomery and Yancey. Reports indicate each of these counties is devastated by the rising opioid epidemic. The NC 4-H EYFP will fill a critical need for substance use prevention programming for youth ages 10 to 14 and their adult caregivers.

For more information about substance abuse prevention or gaining training in substance abuse counseling, contact Faulk at RichmondCC by calling 910-410-1927 or emailing abfaulk@richmondcc.edu. The Human Services Technology program offers a certificate in substance abuse.

Contributed photo RCC instructor Amanda Faulk will serve on North Carolina 4-H’s opioid prevention program advisory council. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_rcc_amanda.jpg Contributed photo RCC instructor Amanda Faulk will serve on North Carolina 4-H’s opioid prevention program advisory council.