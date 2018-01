Youth who can sing, dance, step or praise may sign up to perform at the Leak Street Cultural Center’s youth talent show in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is part of a slate of celebrations marking King’s birthday. It will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, at Leak Street.

Those who wish to participate may call Angline David at 910-582-1866 or Brenda David at 910-730-9326.