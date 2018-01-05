Hamlet to pick up trash Monday

HAMLET — Garbage left freezing on the curb since Thursday will be picked up Monday, public works Director Billy Stubbs said Friday.

Despite numerous calls from disgruntled residents, Stubbs and City Manager Jonathan Blanton have determined by two days of touring the city that roads are too slick for garbage trucks, Blanton said. Thus, public works employees have set their priority as making sure roads are passable.

No burst water pipes have been reported, but Stubbs said those were unlikely as long as pipes remained frozen.

