Santa on the Move delivers Christmas joy

ROCKINGHAM — Santa was “on the move” Saturday as Tavares Bostic and members of Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings (BLACK) delivered gifts of Christmas magic across the county for the third time since its 2015 inception.

“Santa on the Move in its third year says less about our program and more about the amazing people that make our community efforts successful,” Bostic said.

According to Bostic, the inspiration for Santa on the Move was simple.

“We are all one big family in this county,” he explained. “With less than 50,000 people here, if we’re unable to call each other friends and families, then we do a disservice to each other.”

Bostic credited all of the “strong men” of Richmond County for the program’s endurance and success.

“Additionally,” he said, “churches and local companies like Family Video and Lyons Legacy Custom Wear have played amazing roles in making sure that our community efforts can help families all over the county. We are truly blessed to partner with them.”

This year, Bostic said, members of both businesses helped lead the charge on delivering the gifts, which consisted of hams for family dinners, custom Nikes for kids and other goodies.

C.J. Lyons of Lyons Legacy shared that being able to support Santa on the Move from the beginning has opened his eyes to the importance of mentoring and being a positive example to young men in Richmond County.

“I believe that young men currently watching our steps will one day pay it forward to the young men behind them,” Bostic added.

“Many of the families that we help during this time of year work so hard throughout the year providing for their families and trying to make ends meet,” said Bostic. “At times, Christmas gifts for their children are not always easily attainable. We hope to fill in the gaps for these families. To see hearts filled and children excited about waking up knowing they too will have gifts to open is a gift in itself.”

In the last the last three years, Santa on the Move has delivered gifts to more than 100 families, according to Bostic, who said their goal is to double the number of families next year by working with more local organizations.

“Our message through this work is not only to show a more positive message for young African-American men in this county, but to show a sense of family and connectedness for everyone living here,” Bostic said. “Our greatest message is our ability to show love throughout the year and not just during holidays.”

The four precepts of Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings, he explained, are the foundation of the way of life Bostic plans to achieve.

“As a young man that was fortunate enough to have strong male examples growing up, I wanted to ensure that young men behind me had access to great men as I did,” he said, adding that historically, the narrative for young black men has carried negative undertones.

“Our program looks to instill four very important principles into the young men we serve,” Bostic explained. “The first is manhood, second is the importance of education, third is activating potential and the fourth is leaving a legacy.

“God gave me a wonderful opportunity to link generations of men to build future generations of strong men, and for that, Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings is forever thankful.”

Gifts include customized Nike shoes, hams