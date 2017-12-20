Richmond County crime briefs

Deputies: Woman had drugs in jail

ROCKINGHAM — An Ellerbe woman is facing misdemeanor and felony charges after deputies say she brought drugs to jail.

Andrea Kendall Leviner, 18, of Granny Rummage Road, is accused of having marijuana and prescription pills while at the Richmond County Jail on Dec. 11, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacturer, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, as well as one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked under a $20,000 secured bond.

Court records show Leviner is also charged with a count of resisting a public officer in Richmond County, as well as one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen good or property in Moore County.

Teen girls charged after joyride

HAMLET — Two 13-year-old girls await court dates after police caught them driving 75 miles per hour through town last weekend.

The girls were charged with careless and reckless driving, failure to stop for law enforcement and fleeing to avoid arrest, a felony, Detective Randy Dover of the Hamlet Police said Wednesday. The girls were released to their families pending disposition in juvenile court.

Hamlet police first spotted the girls on U.S. 74 but didn’t catch them until they ran out of road at the Piney Point Apartments, off Wiregrass Road.

Dover would not identify the girls or where they live because they are minors but did say they did not live in Piney Point.

Police seek snack stealers

HAMLET — Thieves who broke into the concession stand at Memorial Park last weekend didn’t bag any cash but did make off with about $60 worth of snacks.

They also damaged a door and a window, Detective Randy Dover of the Hamlet Police said Wednesday.

The damage and theft of boxes of individually packaged Snickers, Skittles, Blow Pops, potato chips and popcorn will result in charges of breaking and entering, and larceny should the thieves be caught, Dover said.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.