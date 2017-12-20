Plastek expansion to bring 63 new jobs

HAMLET — One Richmond County manufacturer is making its second expansion within the past two years, bringing more than 50 new jobs.

County leaders announced in a press release that Plastek, a Pennsylvania‐based maker of packaging for hygiene products, will expand its existing site on County Home Road, just outside Hamlet, that will serve its growing East Coast market. The company plans to invest over $4.2 million in the facility, which will add an additional 63 workers, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.

Butler added that Plastek will also be adding on to it’s current facility.

“The success we’re seeing in our job growth efforts is the result of a strong spirit of collaboration that exists in Richmond County — from the terrific customer service companies get from our economic development program to the excellent workforce training they receive from Richmond Community College,” Kenneth Robinette, chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement.

Commissioner Don Bryant called Plastek’s expansion “very good news.”

“It is a testament of how all the work that we have all done in the past to create an industry friendly environment which fosters growth within our county,” he said.

”On behalf of the Prischak family and the entire Board of Directors of Plastek we are pleased to once again invest in technologies that will bring employment opportunities to Richmond County,” Steve Ulrich, facility manager, said in a statement. “With support from local businesses, Richmond Community College, and the Richmond County Commissioners the Plastek HMD facility has successfully served its customers for five years. We look forward to our local relationships growing even stronger in the years to come.”

Other partners who helped make this announcement possible are, Richmond County Economic Development and Richmond Community College.

In 2016, Plastek announced a $2.5 million investment with 23 new jobs.

Production began at the Hamlet facility— which currently employs more than 300 workers — in May 2011, producing more than 1.5 million deodorant sticks per day, according to its website.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company also has plants in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Daily Journal file photo Plastek is planning its second expansion in two years, adding on to its Hamlet facility and hiring more than 60 new workers.

Company invests more than $6 million in 2 years