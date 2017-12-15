Suspect charged in October vehicle break-in

HAMLET — Police have arrested one of two suspects caught on camera breaking into a vehicle two months ago.

Cody William Mabe, 24, of Mill Street, is charged with a single count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle on Oct. 13.

Video from a home on Whistle Road appears to show two men walking across the yard and approaching the two vehicles in the driveway.

One suspect, wearing a white or light-gray hooded jacket, opens the driver-side door of a Buick Enclave and begins to search through the front seat. The other suspect walks around the the passenger side of an extended-cab GMC truck, but police say that vehicle was locked.

In less than a minute, the suspects have walked out of view of the screen.

Detective Capt. Randy Dover said nothing was taken during the break-in.

Mabe was arrested by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The other suspect has yet to be identified and the case is still under investigation, Dover said.

Online records show Mabe has no prior convictions or other pending charges.

There were two other vehicle break-ins reported that night, one on Freeman Mill Road, the other on Aberdeen Street. So far, no arrests have been made in those cases.

Dover encourages Hamlet residents — and everyone else in the county — to “lock your doors, lock your doors, lock your doors.”

He said the suspects were just checking vehicles that were unlocked and none of them were forced open.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is encouraged to call the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

Officer promotions

The Hamlet Police Department recently recognized its top cops for 2017.

Grantland Jackson was named officer of the year for the day shift and Anthony Jacobs received the same honor for night patrol. Stacey Sparks was named dispatcher of the year and Dover as detective of the year.

Jacobs was promoted to shift sergeant, as was K-9 officer Britton Emert.

Courtesy photo This screenshot from surveillance video shows two men attempting to break into vehicles at a Hamlet home. Nothing was taken. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hamletbrkinsurv.jpg Courtesy photo This screenshot from surveillance video shows two men attempting to break into vehicles at a Hamlet home. Nothing was taken. Mabe http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_codymabe.jpg Mabe