Deadline extended for letters to Santa

In the spirit of giving, the Daily Journal has decided to extend the deadline for Santa letters to Friday.

The decision was made after a teacher from L.J. Bell Elementary School called to inquire about an extension earlier this week.

It’s been a tradition for a busload of L.J. Bell students to come by the Daily Journal office and personally drop off their letters in the mailbox out front.

Some children ask Santa Claus for the year’s hottest must-have toy. For others, a job for Mom or Dad or presents for needy classmates may be their most fervent Christmas wish. From the sweet and silly to the serious pleas that tug at our heartstrings, the letters are an annual tradition that helps Richmond County residents get into the holiday spirit.

Letters have trickled in over the past week, with some children asking for hoverboards, dolls, clothes — and slime.

Classes from local schools, preschools and day care centers are welcome to submit letters along with individuals and families. Letters should include each child’s first name, age or grade and hometown. Christmas artwork — of Santa, elves, toys, etc. — is also encouraged.

Try to limit letters to 100 words or fewer to ensure the Daily Journal has enough space to publish all of the letters it receives.

Depending on how many are received, most letters will appear in the Daily Journal’s C-section on Dec. 23, just before Christmas.

Those letters will be published unedited (aside from the clarifications made by teachers) to preserve their authenticity and charm.

“I really got a kick out of these last year,” said William R. Toler, Daily Journal editor. “There were some that made me chuckle and some actually made me shed a few a tears.”

Drop them in the decorated “Letters to Santa” mailbox in front of The Daily Journal’s office at 607 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham or email a letter to wtoler@civitasmedia.com.

Daily Journal file photo Students from L.J. Bell drop of letters to Santa at the old Daily Journal office in 2016. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santaletters_ljbell.jpg Daily Journal file photo Students from L.J. Bell drop of letters to Santa at the old Daily Journal office in 2016.