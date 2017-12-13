Santa to lead bikers on charity toy ride

Cost: Each rider/driver should donate $10 or one new, unwrapped toy for a preschool-aged child.

When: Registration at noon; kickstands up at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Who: Anybody who rides any kind of vehicle — especially a motorcyle.

HAMLET — This Saturday’s sound of the season will be vroooom, as Harley riders in the Richmond County Toy Run deliver goodies to the Sandhills Children’s Center.

Even though motorcycle riders — including Santa and his “old lady,” Mrs. Claus — will lead the procession, anyone with a vehicle will be welcomed, organizer Sarah “Sassy” Thompson said Wednesday. As long as each rider/driver donates $10 or a new, unwrapped toy for a preschool-age child, it’s all good.

“(We) welcome anyone to come out,” Thompson said, to “make these kids have an awesome Christmas. As long as you bring a toy, I don’t care what (kind of vehicle) you’re in.”

The center cares for differently abled children before they enter the school system, including those with disabilities and without. The riders will deliver the toys and cash donations to center assistant director Faye Quick, who will meet the riders Saturday.

Center director Justin Clark said he hated not to be present — a family function is drawing him away — because he has enjoyed the past few years of the ride. The center invites parents to bring their children, as well as anyone else who wants to come meet the Clauses and see the bikes, he said.

“I hate that I’m not going to be here,” Clark said. “It’s great to see the community come together for the center … and the kids.”

Riders will meet to register starting at noon, at Family Cycle Sales, 1 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Members of AMVETS and the Combat Veterans Motorcyle Association will be there to offer grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks, with donations going to the toy drive.

Kickstands will go up at 1 p.m., and riders will head for the children’s center, at 108 Crow Run, Rockingham.

By Christine S. Carroll Staff Writer

Toy Run for Sandhills Children’s Center Who: Anybody who rides any kind of vehicle — especially a motorcyle. When: Registration at noon; kickstands up at 1 p.m. Saturday. Where: Start at Family Cycle Sales, 1 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. End at Sandhills Children’s Center, 108 Crow Run, Rockingham. Cost: Each rider/driver should donate $10 or one new, unwrapped toy for a preschool-aged child. More information: 910-299-6311

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.