Richmond Community College Open House to celebrate Guarantee qualifiers, showcase programs

HAMLET — Richmond Community College invites the public to attend an Open House on Thursday, March 1, that will be held in conjunction with its celebration of high school seniors who are on track to receive the RichmondCC Guarantee.

Every college program and service offered at RichmondCC will be on display during the Open House, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to speak one-on-one with instructors who will be showcasing their programs.

Anyone over the age of 16 who attends will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a new 55-inch Hi-Def flat screen TV, a pair of season tickets to the 2018-19 DeWitt Performing Arts Series, gift cards to the College Bookstore, Bluetooth speakers and other prizes.

During the Open House, the College will also be celebrating the next group of RichmondCC Guarantee qualifiers. These are high school seniors whose academic achievements have qualified them for free college tuition and fees at RichmondCC for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

“Because of these students’ hard work, they have earned the opportunity to receive two years of free college tuition and fees at RichmondCC, and we want to make sure their parents understand that by attending Richmond Community College in the fall, they will be looking at a savings of $4,800, depending on the program and courses a student enrolls in,” said Kary Edmondson, director of K-12 Partnerships for the college.

The RichmondCC Guarantee provides two years of free college tuition and fees to Richmond and Scotland county students who take at least two dual-enrollment courses through the Career and College Promise program and graduate from high school with an unweighted grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Since the first wave of Guarantee students enrolled in fall semester 2016, 138 students have taken advantage of this two-year free college program.

“The excitement over the RichmondCC Guarantee has helped spur more high school students to take advantage of the free college classes we offer through our dual enrollment program,” Dr. Dale McInnis, college president, said. “I encourage people to come out and learn more about the RichmondCC Guarantee and about all the college programs and services we offer right here in their backyard.

“RichmondCC is fast becoming a first-choice destination college as we continue to add more career programs, offer more online classes and find new ways to make college affordable,” McInnis added.

The RichmondCC Guarantee Celebration and Open House is free and open to the public. Financial aid staff members will be on hand to help parents and students complete the paperwork required and answer questions about the RichmondCC Guarantee.

For more information about RichmondCC, call 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_rcc_tvwinner.jpg