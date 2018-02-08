‘Second Samuel’ running at Richmond Community Theater

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community Theater will resume tonight the staging of its second play of the season, “Second Samuel.”

The play will begin at 8 tonight and Saturday, and again next Thursday through Saturday. Those who prefer a matinee may attend at 2 this Saturday.

Set in a small Southern town during the late 1940s, “Second Samuel” is a two-act play by Pamela Parker.

After the death of the local piano teacher, Miss Gertrude — a woman who affected almost everyone in the community — those who knew her gather in different places around town to reminisce.

It is during one of these conversations that Miss Gertrude’s carefully kept secret is revealed, shattering the townfolk’s tranquility and forcing them to re-examine what they thought they knew to be true.

The play is a meditation on both tolerance and the importance of community, brought to stage by an 11-person cast.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the theater box office 3:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 2 p.m. the day of the matinee. The theater is at 111 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Or, ticket buyers may visit brownpapertickets.com and search for the Richmond Community Theater.

http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_theater_hair-1.jpg