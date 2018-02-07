REaCH students recognized for essay contest

Last month, two ninth-grade students from the Richmond Early College High School were recognized for their entries in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voices of Democracy Essay Contest.

Abigail Hudson and Faith Norton were encouraged to enter by their ninth-grade English I teacher, Gretchen Grooms. Students were able to compete by writing and recording a 3-5 minute audio essay on the annually chosen patriotic theme. The theme for this years contest was “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

Entries were judged by content, originality and delivery. From this criteria, Norton was chosen to represent the district at the state level in Sanford, where she placed in the top 20 and received $200 towards her college education.

Contributed photo Richmond Early College High School student Faith Norton, right, stands with teacher Gretchen Grooms after being recognized for her entry in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voices of Democracy Essay Contest.