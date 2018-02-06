Small Business Center hosting e-commerce event

HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Small Business Center will present a free seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Cole Auditorium that will help small businesses learn e-commerce. Teacher and trainer Matt Rudisill will present the information on how e-commerce can help benefit a small business.

Should you use social media and e-commerce platforms for your small business, and are you using these programs correctly? Rudisill will answer these questions and more during this two-day e-commerce event. This seminar is designed to take you through and suggest ways e-commerce platforms and social media can help small business owners be successful and better manage their business.

Rudisill, has been teaching and training small businesses for the last 20 years and helped launch more than 100 companies. As a business consultant, he helped coached several startup companies to be successful. He assists business owners and prospective entrepreneurs to get where they want to go. Rudisill also enjoys teaching business owners social media principles and how it can help grow their business. He is the owner and lead trainer for his company, The Leadership Academy.

The two-day e-commerce event includes information on Facebook, paid ads, Instagram, Amazon, Etsy and YouTube. An e-commerce certificate from the Small Business Center at RichmondCC will be presented to all attendees that complete five of the seven seminars.

To sign up for this two-day seminar on Feb. 20 and 21, contact Butch Farrah at 910-410-1687 or wofarrah@richmondcc.edu. This seminar is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

