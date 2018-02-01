‘Share the Love’ at Hamlet First Baptist Church

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include time, date and place of each event you wish published.

Saturday

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Share the Love” Campaign 2018, free soup-and-sandwich meal. Attendees are asked to take donate usable clothes, housewares to help those in need.

FREEDOM MINISTRIES NO. 1, 211 Earle Franklin Drive, Dobbins Heights, 10 a.m. until. Chicken wingettes, whiting, barbecue dinners, $7; croaker dinners, $8. Sides: potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans. Whiting sandwiches $4, $5 with drink; croaker sandwiches $5, $6 with drink. Will deliver five or more. Call 910-995-9434, 910-206-7521.

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH, 289 Springhill Church Road, Hamlet, country breakfast, 7-10 a.m. $6 for all you can eat. Carry-out available.

Sunday

CROSSROAD MINISTRIES, 130 Apex St., Hamlet, homecoming Sunday. Second Chance Ministries will sing at 11 a.m. services. A covered-dish dinner will follow.

Tuesday

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, Ladies EMBRACE meeting, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9-11

YOUTH CONVENTION, Solid Rock Holiness Churches, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Holiness Church, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Dobbin Heights. Testimonies, sermonettes by area youth. 6 p.m. Friday, gspel music, praise dancing. 10 a.m. Sunday, Sunday School; 11:30 a.m. Sunday, morning worship. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, convention finale.

Feb. 10

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. $4 for all you can eat. Sweets, crafts also for sale. Sponsored: church men’s club.

SINGLES NIGHT OUT, 6 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. Dinner, gifts, door prizes. Free admission. Guest speakers Sister Danielle Diggs, Mayor Antonio Blue. Sponsor Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries.

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,27501 Marston Road Marston, Sweetheart Ball, 6 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. McLendon, Goodwin Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, McColl, South Carolina.

WEST ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF GOD, 116 Garret St., Rockingham, Valentine banquet, 5-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, dessert. Tickets: $12, adult; $6, child. For more information, call Pastor Brown at 910-582-3149 or 910-895-5958.

Feb. 11

BASS TEMPLE UNITED CHURCH OF GOD, 157 Louis Breeden Blvd., Hamlet, 3 p.m., “The Fruit of the Spirit” with dynamic speakers.

ST. LUKE FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, 3 p.m., Women in Red program. Speaker, the Rev. Joletha Dockery, Bessie Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Lilesville.

Feb. 12-16

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, Rummage Packhouse Road, Ellerbe, “Sweet Heart Revival,” 7:30 each night. Speaker, Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John Baptist Church, Derby.

Feb. 17

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, Rainbow Tea, 6 p.m., Pee Dee Baptist Association Building, Channie McManus Drive, Dobbins Heights.

Feb. 18

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 9 and 11 a.m. services, Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris will speak. Harris is the former senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Charlotte.

HOLLY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham, 2:30 p.m. worship. Speaker, Patricia Russell, pastor, Livingston Chapel, Ghio. Wear red to carry out the theme “Guarding Your Heart.”

MOUNT CALVARY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 685 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham, 3 p.m., annual deacon/deaconess program. Preacher, the Rev. Donnie Bennett, Mount Sinai Baptist Church, Rockingham.

ST. STEPHEN’S BAPTIST CHURCH, 434 St. Stephens Church Road, Rockingham. 2:30 p.m. celebration of Pastor Gregory Freeman’s anniversary. Speaker, the Rev. Robert Dockery, Macedonia Baptist Church, Hoffman.

Feb. 25

GREEN CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, Green Chapel Church Road,Hamlet, 3:30 p.m., annual black history program. Speaker, Fire Chief Calvin White.

ST. PETER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Bridges St., Hamlet, “100 Women in Red” celebration, 3:30 p.m. Speaker, the Rev. Vermel Taylor, Galilee United Methodist Church, Laurinburg. Women should wear red, contribute $5 to join march.

March 3

GREEN CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, Green Chapel Church Road, Hamlet, 5 p.m., Rainbow Tea. Entertainment, Christian comedian Moma Dot.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 108 Sixth St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7, including teen programs such as RAs and GAs.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7. For information, call 910-817-7496.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, offers services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 and intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

HARVEST MINISTRIES CONGREGATIONAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 103 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will offer prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and morning worship with youth empowerment, at 11 a.m. Sundays.

McDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH, 259 McDonald Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45, Bible study at 7 and choir practice at 7:45.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will hold a 10 a.m. service and 7 p.m. service every first, second and third Sunday of the month. Bible study will be 6-7 p.m. Thursdays.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 18 N. John St., Polkton, will hold noonday Bible study and prayer each Wednesday. The church also will provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet. Pastor Darrell McSween preaches weekly morning services at 10:30 Sundays.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, extends an invitation to worship with us at 11 a.m. Sundays. Our congregation follows the traditional worship of the church, observing seasons and special days, and following a three-year cycle of readings.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will hold prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Bible study will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The food bank will open every second and fourth Thursday.

WEST ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF GOD, 116 Garrett St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m.