RCC graduates first PSAP class at NC 911 Board meeting

HAMLET — The North Carolina 911 Board and Richmond Community College recently recognized the first class to graduate from the North Carolina Public Safety Answering Point Manager Program. The 28 graduates hailed from all over the state and were presented with a certificate of completion at the monthly North Carolina 911 Board meeting held at RichmondCC.

“This has been a great collaborative effort between the North Carolina 911 Board and the North Carolina Community College System to fill an educational void had by the men and women in charge of our 911 centers,” Executive Director of the N.C. 911 Board Richard Taylor said.

RichmondCC worked with the 911 Board to structure the curriculum to the specific needs of North Carolina PSAP managers. The 270-hour course was broken up into five classes, which focused on key areas such as the history of the 911 system and the N.C. 911 Board, budgeting, finance, human relations, operations and technology. Classes were presented online and allowed managers to interact and work in partnership with peers from within North Carolina.

Graduates will use the skills they have learned in this program to assist in running 911 centers across the state.

“These graduates will be making a difference in helping keep people from harm’s way. Thank you for what you do and the time you invested, I know this will be worthwhile,” Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said at the graduation ceremony. “We look forward to building on this inaugural class and making this graduation an annual celebration of this collaborative effort.”

Dr. Robbie Taylor, who serves as vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at RichmondCC, spearheaded the program and worked closely with the local 911 centers and the state board.

“RichmondCC is proud to offer PSAP managers training,” Dr. Taylor said. “PSAP managers are on the front line and provide an invaluable service to public safety in North Carolina. Decisions in these areas can be paramount in the saving of lives. A special thanks to the 911 Board; Donna Wright, Richmond County 911 director; Tina Bone, 911 network specialist; Richard Taylor, executive director for N.C. 911 Board; Jimmy Stewart, Hoke County 911 director; and David Dodd, PSAP liasion, for all of their support with the development of the class.”

Graduates of the PSAP Manager Certification include:

• Christi Colbert – Ronda

• Stephanie Conner – Cana, Virginia

• Allen Cress – Salisbury

• William Gibbs – Lincolnton

• Ronald Hall – Lawsonville

• Wanda Hall – Sylva

• Kevin Hardy – Lenoir

• Monica Howard – Zirconia

• Bridget Kleine – Boone

• James Lambert – Gastonia

• James McGuinn – Mill Spring

• Marty McGuinn – Mill Spring

• Tricia McKnight – Raeford

• Tobie McPherson – Elizabeth City

• Allen Moore – Nashville

• Chanda Morgan – Waynesville

• Tammy Myers – Mocksville

• Teresa Ogle – Marshall

• Laura Piche’ – Hillsborough

• Rodney Pierce – Mocksville

• Valecia Pike – Bolton

• Ronald Rombs – Lincolnton

• Myron Shelor – Cherryville

•William “Bob” Smith – Rockingham

• Misty Tabor – Bryson City

• Mark Von Behren – New Bern

• Nancy Williams – Thomasville

The next class is scheduled to begin in mid to late February, and classes building on the foundation of this program will be offered later this spring. For more information about the PSAP Manager Certification classes at RichmondCC, call WED Programming Director Holly Russell at 910-410-1704 or email hjrussell@richmondcc.edu.

