Morven student chosen for Washington youth tour

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric announces that Shymari Robinson, of Morven, has been selected as the 2018 Rural Electric Youth Tourist. Sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association and Pee Dee Electric, the Washington Youth Tour is a leadership experience that fuses the history of electric cooperatives and the cooperative business model with that of U.S. government into a once-in-a-lifetime leadership opportunity.

Shymari attends Anson High School in Wadesboro where she is currently a junior. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, Rotary, and the marching band, where she plays three instruments. Shymari also plays soccer and basketball, all while maintaining a 3.7 GPA and a class rank of 23 out of 190 students. She is considered an outstanding student by both her teachers and peers and is a “ball of energy.”

Since 1964, the nation’s electric cooperatives have sent more than 50,000 students to Washington, D.C. as part of the Rural Electric Youth Tour. During the Youth Tour, Shymari will learn about electric cooperatives and how they operate; American history and how government works; and will spend a day on Capitol Hill with her elected representatives in the House and Senate. She will also participate in National Youth Day and enjoy the sights of D.C.

Approximately 1600 students from across the United States will join Shymari as they visit monuments such as the Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt memorials, where they can consider the words of great leaders who helped define and uphold our nation. At the Smithsonian Institute, they will discover and explore art, science, American culture and nature. They will also reflect on the true price of freedom when visiting the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

