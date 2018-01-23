FirstHealth announces January DAISY Award winner

PINEHURST — Dory Franklin, R.N., BSN, has been recognized as the January 2018 DAISY Award Winner for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Franklin has been employed with FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for nearly 10 years, and currently works in the Med-Neuro Intensive Care Unit. Franklin was nominated by a patient’s family, who described Franklin as “kind, caring, patient, respectful, hard-working, conscientious, funny, compassionate and non-judgmental.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, California.

The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families. Today, there are more than 2,800 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month, and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit www.firsthealth.org/daisy.

