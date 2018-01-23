Williamson children establish RCC scholarship in memory of parents

HAMLET — The late John and Betty Williamson of Hamlet valued education and had a strong belief in a community’s ability and responsibility to help all its citizens. Their dedication to helping others and their strong work ethic was not lost on their five children, which is what led them to establish the John S. & Betty C. Williamson Memorial Scholarship for Richmond Community College students.

Claire Brothers, John Williamson Jr., Betty Warnock, Lee Williamson and Dr. Cile Williamson honored their parents with a $25,000 scholarship that will help provide funding for the continued growth of the Working Scholarship. The Working Scholarship was created in response to working students and families who are denied full state and federal financial aid options because they earn a living. This scholarship is available to individuals who work at least 10 hours per week and do not qualify for financial aid.

“I want to thank the Williamson children for their help in setting up this scholarship,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, associate vice president of the Richmond Community College Foundation. “We are excited to be able to honor their parents in this way. I think John and Betty would be pleased to know that they will be helping the hard-working students of Richmond Community College reach their education goals.”

John S. Williamson

John Williamson graduated from Hamlet High School in 1943. He enrolled at Wake Forest College and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant at Quantico, Virginia, and served in China for a year. Following the war, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and completed two years of study. Before his retirement in 1984, John Williamson founded Pinecroft Industries in Hamlet.

He served Richmond County as a county commissioner and chairman. He was a member of Hamlet Lions Club and was on several local bank boards. John Williamson was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hamlet, where he served as a deacon. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Betty C. Williamson

Betty Williamson grew up in Lexington and graduated from Meredith College in 1945. She married John in 1946 and moved to Hamlet. After her children were born, she went back to school and taught high school algebra and geometry, before eventually going into administration. She retired from education with more than 30 years in the Richmond County school system.

Being very involved in the Hamlet community, Betty Williamson enjoyed serving in the Women’s Club and the Garden Club. She also was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet, where she was a deacon and elder and taught Sunday school for many years.

“Seeing everyone here today is a great testimony to what these folks meant to the community and their families. We thank you for allowing the College to be a vehicle to recognize and honor your parents, John and Betty Williamson,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC President. “Good people coming together to form great ideas is what it takes to make things happen for people in this community.”

To contribute to John S. & Betty C. Williamson Memorial Scholarship and continue its growth or to establish a new scholarship, call Shuler at 910-410-1807 or email whshuler@richmondcc.edu.

Kacie Hamby is assistant director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

Contributed photo Pictured are the children of the late John and Betty Williamson, from left, Lee Williamson, Betty Lynn Warnock, Claire Brothers and Dr. Cile Williamson, after a reception for the scholarship they established at Richmond Community College in memory of their parents. Not pictured is John Williamson Jr.