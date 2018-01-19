To make music a career — or hobby?

Tuesday night at 7 p.m., the North Carolina Charlotte symphony came to perform at Cole Auditorium. The event luckily was sponsored by the Cole Auditorium which enabled many to show up that night.

I am very thankful that we are able to experience new things everyday despite the fact that we are a small community away from large cities. I personally had a lot of fun being able to see so many talented and hardworking adults who have practiced long in order to develop a skill that I can somewhat relate to and am interested in. Being able to see and judge the performance was nice in itself. It makes me curious to know if I’ll ever decide to go down a similar path in music.

I suppose I should be practicing just a bit more — if not for a potential future, then just for fun and the ability to say I can play better than before.

All my life I’ve been accustomed to going to middle and high school concerts thanks to my siblings and thus decided that’s what I’d also like to do in middle and high school. I wonder if I’ll chose that for my college career or something fun to promote some camaraderie later in life?

Annie Blakeley is a sophomore at Richmond Senior High School, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

