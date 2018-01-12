RCC to begin 14-week classes Jan. 24

HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s spring semester got off to a delayed start thanks to the “bomb cyclone” that brought major winter weather to Richmond and Scotland counties and up and down the East Coast. The college is offering later starting sessions for anyone who missed the first day of classes but would like to enroll this spring semester. A session of 14-week classes will begin Jan. 24.

“We offer a full schedule of classes in this later starting session, including many online classes,” Vice President for Instruction Kevin Parsons said. “Anyone who intended to sign up for classes spring semester and did not, now is the time to come to Student Services and get registered for these 14-week classes.”

Classes include business, economics, history, government, psychology, sociology, art, music, drafting, electrical, industrial, HVAC, nurse aide, physics, Spanish, welding and more.

Classes are offered in both Richmond and Scotland County. Along with traditional classes, RichmondCC has expanded its online offerings. Students can now complete several degree programs 100 percent online, including Business Administration, Law Enforcement, Courts & Correction, Accounting Specialist and Nonprofit Manager. RichmondCC’s Associate in Arts transfer degree is also now offered completely online, so students can easily complete their first two years of college at RichmondCC from anywhere they have access to a computer and the Internet.

The college has also defined new transfer pathways to all 16 schools in the University of North Carolina system as well as 20 other public or private universities in North Carolina.

Career and Transfer Center Director Patsy Stanley said the key to a smooth transition into these various pathways is figuring out exactly what RichmondCC classes are needed to transfer into the baccalaureate program at the receiving university. Stanley has mapped out each transfer program’s pathway, starting with the first year at RichmondCC to the fourth and final year at the university level.

New transfer pathways include the RichmondCC-Appalachian State University Bachelor of Science – Criminal Justice degree, the RichmondCC-UNC Charlotte Bachelor of Science – Computer Science degree, the RichmondCC-NC State University Bachelor of Science – Mechanical Engineering degree, and the RichmondCC-UNC Chapel Hill Bachelor of Arts – Psychology degree.

To register for the 14-week session beginning Jan. 24, come to Student Services located on the main campus in Hamlet or the Honeycutt Center in Laurinburg. For more information, call 910-410-1730 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Contributed photo While the weather hardly feels like spring, Richmond Community College is still accepting new students for Spring Semester. Pictured is the campus when the snow delayed the first day of classes on Jan. 5. A 14-week session of classes begins Jan. 24. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_rcc_bridgesnow.jpg Contributed photo While the weather hardly feels like spring, Richmond Community College is still accepting new students for Spring Semester. Pictured is the campus when the snow delayed the first day of classes on Jan. 5. A 14-week session of classes begins Jan. 24.