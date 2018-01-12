The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Today

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATIVE PARADE AND MARCH, noon, Richmond County Courthouse, downtown Rockingham. Participants should be at the Leath Memorial Library — 412 E Franklin St., Rockingham — at 11 a.m. to receive lineup assignments. Grand marshal, the Rev. James Smith Jr.

MLK YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA, 7 p.m., Leak Street Education and Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Youth who sing, dance or otherwise perform may participate. For information, call 910-997-6238.

MLK PRAYER BREAKFAST, 9 a.m., FirstHealth Moore Regional Hosptial-Richmond, 925 S. Long Drive, Rockingham. Free, open to the public. Past winners of the Leak Street center’s MLK scholarships will speak.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., fellowship hall, East Rockingham United Methodist Church, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Cost, $4. Sponsor, church men’s club. Sweets and craft sale will be offered concurrently.

Sunday

MLK ECUMENICAL SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham. Speaker, Vice Bishop David H. Brown, Christ Memorial Church, Holy Church of God in Christ, Rockingham. The MLK/J.C. Watkins Ensemble will perform inspirational music.

Monday

MLK DAY CELEBRATIONS, 1 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 223 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet, and Falling Creek Park gym, 417 Hood St., Rockingham. Sponsor, Project REBUILD.

MLK DAY LUNCHEON, noon, Sidney Grove Agape Center, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe. Tickets $10; call Dot Bynum, 919-219-0038. Speaker, former state insurance commissioner and state Rep. Wayne Goodwin, D-Richmond, now chair of the N.C. Democratic Party.

Tuesday

RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY, 6 p.m., third floor, county judicial building, downtown Rockingham. For information, call 910-895-1793.

Wednesday

EMPOWERMENT SUPPORT GROUP, noon to 1:30 p.m., New Horizons Life and Family Services. For information, call 910-997-4840.

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, 11:30 a.m. lunch, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n BBQ.

Thursday

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960, lunch, noon, Bella Italy, 107 W. Broad Ave., Rockingham.

Jan. 19

BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2116 Main St., Ellerbe. Red cell donation appointments available: O-, O+, A-, B- at 2, 2:15, 3, 3:15, 4, 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. Appointments for those with all other blood types available every 15 minutes, Sign up online with the sponsor code “First Baptist Church Ellerbe” or call Elsie Freeman, 910-817-4720. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass on the day of your donation to reduce waiting time.

Jan. 20

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 6:30-9:30 a.m., Pee Dee Methodist Church, 101 Third Ave. Pee Dee, Rockingham. Three meats, eggs, grits, sausage gravy, homemade biscuits. $6 per plate.

Jan. 22

PEACH 101 WORKSHOP, 1-4 p.m., Sandhills Research Station, 2148 Windblow Road, Jackson Springs. Speaker, fruit tree specialist Mike Parker, N.C. State University. Overview of peach production; focus on pruning. Dress for weather; program will be outside. Free. For information, call Paige Burns, Richmond County Extension, 910-997-8255.

RICHMOND COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL, noon, First Health Moore Regional-Rockingham, 925 S. Long Drive., Rockingham.

Jan. 23

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

JUSTICE HENRY E. FRYE BRIDGE DEDICATION, 3 p.m., Ellerbe Fire Station, Page Street, Ellerbe. Speakers, Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon, N.C. Board of Transportation Chair Mike Fox, Richmond County Commissioner Thad Ussery.

N.C. PEACH GROWERS’ SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moore County Extension office, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Speakers, N.C. State, N.C. Department of Agriculture specialists on peach production, marketing, pest management, food safety. Lunch provided. Pre-registration $30 by Jan. 17, $35 at the door. Pick up registration form at Richmond County Extension office, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham, or download from www.ncpeachgrowers.com/events.php. For more information, call Paige Burns, 910-997-8255.

Jan. 24

BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Log in at redcrossblood.org to pre-register.

EMPOWERMENT SUPPORT GROUP, noon to 1:30 p.m., New Horizons Life and Family Services. For information, call 910-997-4840.

Jan. 25

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 7:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

Jan. 26

DINNER SALE, 10:30 a.m. until, Greater Diggs Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 1258 Old Cheraw Highway, Rockingham. Eat in or take out. Choice of meat — fried or baked chicken, pork chop, fish or stew beef — and two vegetables: cabbage, corn, slaw, baked beans, string beans. Bread, dessert, drink included. Sandwiches also available.

Jan. 27

RED AND BLACK BALL AND CITIZEN OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT, Concerned Citizens of Richmond County, 6-9 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet. Dinner, music; formal attire. Tickets $20 each.

Jan. 31

“INSPIRE YOUR HEART WITH ART,” activity for seniors citizens, 9:30-11 a.m., Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw, South Carolina. Free; supplies provided. For information and to register, call the Cheraw Arts Commission, 843-537-8420, ext. 12.

SPELLING BEE, Richmond County Schools, 10 a.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet.

Feb. 2

ANNUAL BARBECUE, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,St. James Catholic Church, 1018 W. Hamlet Ave. (next to Richmond Community College), Hamlet. $8 per plate for pit-cooked pulled pork or half chicken with beans, slaw, rolls, homemade brownies. Eat in or take out at $8 per pint of barbecue. Orders of five or more plates delivered until 1 p.m., 910-582-0207.

McLEOD HEALTH RED HEART LUNCHEON, noon, Northeastern Technical College auditorium, 120 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw, South Carolina. Speaker, Dr. Eva Rzucildo, McLeod Vascular Associates. Please wear red. To register, call 843-777-2005.

Feb. 8

“THE BASICS,” a training on working with those who have Alzheimer’s disease, 9-11 a.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Program will provide information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association, Richmond County Department of Social Services, Richmond County Aging Services, Lumber River Council of Governments. To register or for more information, visit www.communityresourcefinder.org/Default.aspx?TabId=1623&fid=951573 or call 1-800-272-3900.

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., dinner 6:15 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

Feb. 12

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

Feb. 13

FARMER-BUYER EXCHANGE, 1-5 p.m., Sandhills AGInnovation Center, 1298 Crawford Road, Ellerbe. Free networking event to help Sandhills farmers meet potential buyers of their crops. Farmers and buyers both asked to register at farmerbuyerexchange18.eventbrite.com, call 910-997-8255 or email Susan Kelly at susan_kelly@ncsu.edu. Those needing accommodation for a disability also should contact Kelly.

Feb. 15

“CASSETTE REWIND” to the 1980s, Richmond County Chamber of Commerce annual celebration, 6:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College. Tickets: members, $35; nonmembers, $45. Call 910-895-9058.

Feb. 22

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 7:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 8

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., dinner 6:15 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 12

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB, 7 p.m., East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham.

March 22

MASONIC LODGE 532 A.F & A.M., 7:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet.