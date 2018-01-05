Gospelfest on Sunday at St. Mary’s Holiness Church

The deadline for church briefs is 5 p.m. Thursdays for publication the next Saturday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include time, date and place of each event you wish published.

Saturday

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, 289 Springhill Church Road, Hamlet. All you can eat, $6. Proceeds to projects, missions.

FISH, BARBECUE DINNERS, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Freedom Ministries No. 1, 211 Earle Franklin Drive, Dobbins Heights. Whiting, barbecue dinners $7; croaker dinners $8. Dinners come with choice of sides, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Whiting, barbecue sandwiches $4; croaker sandwiches $5. Delivery for five or more plates. Call 704-465-4513, 910-995-9434, 910-206-2002.

Sunday

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet, 4 p.m., Gospelfest. The late Adlace Douglas established Gospelfest, now held the first Sunday of every year in her memory.

Tuesday

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 7 p.m., meeting of the EMBRACE Ladies’ Ministries, fellowship hall.

TOUCH OF GRACE MINISTRIES, 1109 Hylan Ave., Hamlet. Free guitar lessons, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays. For information, call the Rev. Timothy Watson at 910-417-7976 or instructor Mike Hall at 910-817-9147. The church will provide guitars for those who need them.

Wednesday through Friday

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 S. Stewart St., Rockingham, Superintendent James Henry Turner Memorial Revival, 7:30 nightly. Jan. 10 speaker, district missionary Cynthia Little; Jan. 11 speaker, Superintendent Thomas C. Leak; Jan. 12 speaker, Bishop Patrick L. Wooden Sr. Welcoming pastor, the Rev.Jimmy H. Bention.

Thursday through Jan. 13

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will welcome the Woman’s Conference of the Solid Rock Holiness Churches. Services 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday; prayer service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 13., followed by noon service. Conference finale, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, quarterly conference, noon. Devotion service, 11:45 a.m. Church office positions will be voted on. Open to all church members.

Feb. 12-16

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, Rummage Packhouse Road, Ellerbe, “Sweet Heart Revival,” 7:30 each night. Speaker, Pastor Mary Lindsey, St. John Baptist Church, Derby.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 108 Sixth St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7, including teen programs such as RAs and GAs.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7. For information, call 910-817-7496.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, offers services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 and intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

HARVEST MINISTRIES CONGREGATIONAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 103 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will offer prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and morning worship with youth empowerment, at 11 a.m. Sundays.

McDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH, 259 McDonald Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45, Bible study at 7 and choir practice at 7:45.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will hold a 10 a.m. service and 7 p.m. service every first, second and third Sunday of the month. Bible study will be 6-7 p.m. Thursdays.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 18 N. John St., Polkton, will hold noonday Bible study and prayer each Wednesday. The church also will provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet. Pastor Darrell McSween preaches weekly morning services at 10:30 Sundays.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, extends an invitation to worship with us at 11 a.m. Sundays. Our congregation follows the traditional worship of the church, observing seasons and special days, and following a three-year cycle of readings.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will hold prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Bible study will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The food bank will open every second and fourth Thursday.

WEST ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF GOD, 116 Garrett St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m.