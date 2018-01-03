Rockingham sanitation workers surprise girls with presents

ROCKINGHAM — Every Monday and Thursday, Maddie Dunn, almost 2, and Grace Dunn, 6, greet the City of Rockingham sanitation workers who have come to gather their trash. The girls have always interacted with the men and often give them goodie bags to let them know that they are appreciated.

Jessica Dunn, reported that a few weeks back, the men asked the girls what was on their Christmas wish list. One day, the men showed up with a Christmas gift for each girl, along with a big ‘ol bear hug.

“It is obvious that through a little kindness from the girls each week, these three grown men have had their hearts tugged by two sweet little girls,” said Lori Patrick.

That was not the first time they shared a gift with the girls. Back in November, the men gave Grace money for her birthday — and even slipped Maddie some money.

“During this Christmas Season,” Patrick said, “let us all be reminded to be more like these two little girls and three grown men, they all understand the meaning of ‘love one another.’”

Contributed photo Grace and Maddie Dunn pose with Rockingham sanitation workers after receiving presents just before Christmas. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_cityworkerpresents.jpg Contributed photo Grace and Maddie Dunn pose with Rockingham sanitation workers after receiving presents just before Christmas.