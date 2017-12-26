RCC announces fall honors lists

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the fall 2017 Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours (not including developmental courses) in a degree or diploma program. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours (not including developmental courses) in a degree or diploma program. The following students received recognition for their academic achievements:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Lashunda Crowder

Emily Joshi

DEAN’S LIST

Mary Holley

Rakayla Merritt

Ashley Micka

Ann Ray

Brittnay Spencer

