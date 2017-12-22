Richmond County births at FirstHealth Nov. 16-Dec.13

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

Nov. 16, 2017

Lillie T. Ingram, Rockingham, a son, Logan Elijah James Ingram

Deja Purcell and Todd Barnes, Aberdeen, a son, Rakeem Ali-Omega Barnes

Suzie Lee Steele and Dylan Andrew Williams, Cameron, a son, Thomas Andrew Williams

Ethan Lee Garner and Amber Dawne Garner, Robbins, a daughter, Kynlee Grace Garner

Nov. 17, 2017

Marianna Walker and Stuart Spurlin, Rockingham, a son, Joseph Chase Spurlin

Nov. 18, 2017

Angela Ard and Robbie Ard, Rockingham, a son, Remi Gage Ard

Amber Spencer and Willie Singleton, III, Hamlet, a daughter, Loriale Amora Singleton

Nov. 21, 2017

Hailey Ledwell and Billy Ledwell, Hamlet, a daughter, Madilyn Cole Ledwell

Nov. 22, 2017

Antoine Broady and Leslie Michelle Knight, Rockingham, a son, Josiah Levi Broady

Etta Bowman, Rockingham, a son, Kolsy Douglas Bowman

Kierston Godfrey and Shem Godfrey, Hoffman, a son, Jeremiah Godfrey

Nov. 25, 2017

Kelli Nicole Caulder and Franklin Keith Smith, Hamlet, a son, Braylon Keith Smith

Nov. 27, 2017

Curtis and Amanda Johnson, Hoffman, a daughter, Marley Leann Johnson

Nov. 30, 2017

Whitney Cox and Ricco Moore, Rockingham, a daughter, Karlie Shanta Elizabeth Moore

Jasmine Utley nad Johnny Zinnerman, Aberdeen, twin daughters, Autumn and Aubree’ Zinnerman

Dec. 6, 2017

Breeosha Polard and Ross Tillman, Rockingham, a son, Ross Cordara Tillman, Jr.

Dec. 9, 2017

Jeremy Wayne Sweeney and Dasia Ariana Dennis, Rockingham, a daughter, Harper Faye Sweeney

Dec. 11, 2017

Marcus and Deidre Norris, Rockingham, a daughter, Harper Laken Norris

Dec. 12, 2017

Jessica Bowman and Darrel Graham, Rockingham, a daughter, Scarlett Renee Graham

Christopher Smith and Jazzmin Cann, Rockingham, twin daughters, Heaven Chrystal Smith and Neveaeh Chrystine Smith

Dec. 13, 2017

Brittany Pankey and Paul Pankey, Rockingham, a son, Walter Lee Pankey