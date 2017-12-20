4-H’ers honored for accomplishments

Richmond County 4-H is wrapping up an incredible year. On Dec. 1, members gathered at Cole Auditorium and celebrated the year’s accomplishments. Welcomed by graduating senior Coleman Berry, the group enjoyed a time of food, fellowship and celebration. Participants were recognized for their many accomplishments including Outstanding Cloverbuds, Outstanding Clovers, Graduating Senior and Junior and Senior 4-H’ers of the year.

Cloverbuds are the youngest members of 4-H, beginning at 5 years old. These young people work very hard to keep up with their older leaders and are a lot of fun to watch. Outstanding Cloverbuds are members of Richmond County 4-H who participate in more than one event or club. The 2017 Outstanding Cloverbuds were: Ella Shelley, Caroline Robbins, Ford Applewhite, Lexi Reep, Ryder Spooner and Madalyn Hoffman.

Beginning at 9 years old, members of Richmond County 4-H are fully competitive with youth in their age group. Their opportunities grow from countywide events to include district and state events. These Clovers participate in several different events throughout the year which help them to develop many life skills that shape them into productive, compassionate and caring members of society. The 2017 Outstanding Clovers included: DeLani Reep, Serenity Sturdivant, Gavin Applewhite. Gavin Sessoms, Coleman Berry, Ava Berry, Tobey Lunceford, Savannah Shepard, Ben De Aguilar, Sabrina De Aguilar, Caroline De Aguilar, Dakota Deaver, Eveie Futrell, Ally Maynor and Payton Smith.

Working with youth and watching them grow is an amazing experience. Although it is exciting to see youth go off to college, it is also very hard when they have been such an important part of the program. Coleman Berry was recognized as the Richmond County Graduating Senior for 2017. During his time in 4-H, Coleman has gone from a child too shy to speak to anyone to a young man who operates his own business, “The Goat Patch,” works extremely hard at his family business and maintains a stellar GPA. Coleman will do amazing things in the future and I know that his experiences in 4-H will help him throughout his life. Richmond County 4-H wishes you all the best Coleman!

The highest award a Richmond County 4-H’er can receive is the Outstanding Junior or Senior 4-H’er award. Youth keep track of all the events they participate in, which are assigned a point value, and then complete a short essay on why they deserve to be the Junior or Senior 4-H’er of the year. Members are encouraged to try new things each year, set goals and show how they have worked to reach those goals.

The 2017 Junior 4-H’er was awarded to Savannah Shepard, who had an outstanding year in 4-H. Along with her great participation in club meetings and community service projects, Savannah also won 1st place Intermediate Showman in the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit. In addition, Savannah stepped outside of her comfort zone this year and gave her first presentation at County Activity Day. Savannah has set many goals for herself in 4-H and has worked extremely hard to reach them. I am very proud of Savannah and look forward to what she will accomplish in the 2018 4-H year.

The 2017 Senior 4-H’er award was presented to DeLani Reep, who spent a tremendous amount of time working to achieve her Silver Level 4-H Ambassador status and increase her leadership and citizenship skills. DeLani attended several 4-H state events to represent Richmond County and even co-presented a workshop to a group of her peers about the 4-H Ambassador program. I look forward to what DeLani will do next year in 4-H and I know she will be successful in all of her endeavors.

If you would like to find out more about Richmond County 4-H, call me at 910-997-8255 or email Alyson_hoffman@ncsu.edu. Follow us on Facebook at RichmondCo4H for the latest information on events and meetings.

Alyson Hoffman is the 4-H youth development agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Rockingham.

