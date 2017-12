Richmond County births at FirstHealth Oct. 16-31

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

Oct. 16, 2017

Dylan Lawrence-Stone and Stephanie Spaulding, Raeford, a daughter, Aubrey Anne

Sher-Rika Medley, Southern Pines, a daughter, Makynzi Skylar-Lynn Medley

Quadriyyah Carthens and Brian Carthens, Aberdeen, a daughter, Britnee Desiree’ Carthens

Tiffany Wright and Justin Godwin, Laurinburg, a son, Haylon Ridge Godwin

Virginia Trigg, Southern Pines, a son, Charles Winford Trigg

Benjamin Harris Albright and Tiffany Lauren McNeill, Carthage, a son, Wyatt Fletcher Albright

Oct. 17, 2017

Mr. And Mrs. Joshua and Danielle Harris, Raeford, a son, Joshua Isaiah Harris, Jr.

Jalil Rhem and Tynasiah Cordero, Southern Pines, a daughter, Ja’Nylah Tynasiah Rhem

Jimmy and Rosanna Smith, Laurinburg, a son, Ivan Filmoer Smith

Oct. 18, 2017

Lashanda D. Diggs-McMillan and Patrick L. McMillan, Southern Pines, a daughter, Za’Naijah Da’Shania McMillan

Oct. 19, 2017

Toddneshia Bivens, Rockingham, a son, Jayceon Nahjay Brewington

Oct. 22, 2017

Mickey and Jetzabel Dixon, Rockingham, a son, Conor Sebastian Dixon

Oct. 23, 2017

Melissa Kirkendall and Benjamn Benson, Rockingham, a son, Jaxxon Keith Benson

Oct. 24, 2017

Melina Martinez, Rockingham, a daughter, Isabella McNair

Oct. 26, 2017

Amanda Kay Knight and Joseph Aaron Locklear, Ellerbe, a daughter, Marianne Ruth Locklear

Oct. 27, 2017

Ryan and Maggie Smith, Ellerbe, a daughter, Charlotte Ryan Smith

Oct. 28, 2017

Kalaysia Fisher, Rockingham, a son, Kaiden Masiah Fisher

Oct. 31, 2017

Iris Salinas and John Mullen, Hamlet, a son, John Bradley Mullen, III