BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

Sept. 4, 2017

Melissa Nicole Odom and Kyle Mcabe Forrest, a daughter, Renesmee MaryJane Odom

Oct. 2, 2017

Shemika Bostick and Carl McNeal, Rockingham, a daughter, Cherish Nevaeh McNeal

Oct. 8, 2017

Jessika Hall and Peter Gaudiomonte, Hamlet, a son, Killian-Peter Alex Gaudiomonte

Oct. 11, 2017

Kelsey Dyson and Frederick Isaac, Rockingham, a son, Prince-Kanan James Isaac

Tina Michele Bruton, Hamlet, a son, Kason Josiah Williams

Zhanera “Ziggy” Gilbert, Rockingham, a son, Ezekiel Cook

Oct. 12, 2017

Amanda Rose, Ellerbe, a daughter, Madison Kinsley Rose

Chynna Rogers, Hamlet, a son, Cameron Lee Rogers

Shytee Little and Anthony Terry, A’maurian Tyron Terry

Oct. 13, 2017

Laquena Bostic and Geames Ratliff, Hamlet, a daughter, Keniyah Asia’nae Ratliff

Jasmine Hill and Robert Wall, Rockingham, a son, Ayden Zy’mari King Wall

Oct. 14, 2017

Amber Berry and Jeremy Berry, Rockingham, twins, a son, Oliver Monroe Berry and a daughter, Alice Lynn Berry