BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:
Sept. 4, 2017
Melissa Nicole Odom and Kyle Mcabe Forrest, a daughter, Renesmee MaryJane Odom
Oct. 2, 2017
Shemika Bostick and Carl McNeal, Rockingham, a daughter, Cherish Nevaeh McNeal
Oct. 8, 2017
Jessika Hall and Peter Gaudiomonte, Hamlet, a son, Killian-Peter Alex Gaudiomonte
Oct. 11, 2017
Kelsey Dyson and Frederick Isaac, Rockingham, a son, Prince-Kanan James Isaac
Tina Michele Bruton, Hamlet, a son, Kason Josiah Williams
Zhanera “Ziggy” Gilbert, Rockingham, a son, Ezekiel Cook
Oct. 12, 2017
Amanda Rose, Ellerbe, a daughter, Madison Kinsley Rose
Chynna Rogers, Hamlet, a son, Cameron Lee Rogers
Shytee Little and Anthony Terry, A’maurian Tyron Terry
Oct. 13, 2017
Laquena Bostic and Geames Ratliff, Hamlet, a daughter, Keniyah Asia’nae Ratliff
Jasmine Hill and Robert Wall, Rockingham, a son, Ayden Zy’mari King Wall
Oct. 14, 2017
Amber Berry and Jeremy Berry, Rockingham, twins, a son, Oliver Monroe Berry and a daughter, Alice Lynn Berry