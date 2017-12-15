First Baptist Church of Hamlet holding candlelight service

The deadline for church briefs is 5 p.m. Thursdays for publication the next Saturday. To have your event listed, email Christine S. Carroll at christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com, call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include time, date and place of each event you wish published.

Today

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1, Rockingham, 6:30 p.m., “Bethlehem Inn,” a dramatization of the night Mary and Joseph found no room at the inn. Foods associated with the events of that night will be served. Free, but reservations necessary. Call 910-895-3111.

Sunday

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet. Guest speaker, Apostle Anthony Quick, founder, Prayer Deliverance Ministries. Rockingham.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, 4 p.m., annual Candlelight Service. Speaker, the Rev. Wanda Cassidy, pastor, Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, Rockingham. Missionaries should wear white. Candles will be provided.

MULTICHURCH CHRISTMAS PROGRAM, New Diggs Chapel AME Zion Church, 494 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Choirs from other churches invited to participate. Call 910-434-6643 for information.

NEW BETHEL AME ZION CHURCH, 113 Bethel Church Road, Dobbins Heights, fellowship service, 5 p.m. Speaker, Bishop Tommie A. Murphy, New Bethel Church of God, Charlotte; guest psalmist, Angelena Crank; guess emcee, evangelist Stephanie Genwright.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, 11 a.m. service, installation of church officers, council members. Gifts for the angel tree also will be gathered.

WELLS FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 331 W. Franklin St., Rockingham. 9 a.m., Sunday School; 10:15 a.m., morning worship. Christmas dinner will follow.

Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 861 Grassy Island Road, Ellerbe, 7 p.m., “Sing We Now of Christmas” family program.

Dec. 24

BEVERLY HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH, 101 Kemberley St., Rockingham, Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., will include Christmas story, carols. Nursery provided.

Dec. 31

BEVERLY HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH, 101 Kemberley St., Rockingham, New Year’s Eve service, 6 p.m. Nursery provided.

COMMUNITY NEW YEAR’S SERVICE, 9 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Blvd., Dobbins Heights. Speaker, Pastor Terry Broady, Carl’s Revival Center Bible Church, Dobbins Heights. Breakfast will be served after the service.

CORDOVA BAPTIST CHURCH, 226 Ledbetter St.,Cordova, 10 p.m., Watch Night service. Breakfast will follow.

Ongoing

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 108 Sixth St, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7, including teen programs such as RAs and GAs.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7. For information, call 910-817-7496.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday, it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30, Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, offers services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 and intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

HARVEST MINISTRIES CONGREGATIONAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 103 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will offer prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., and morning worship with youth empowerment, at 11 a.m. Sundays.

McDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH, 259 McDonald Church Road, Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45, Bible study at 7 and choir practice at 7:45.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will hold a 10 a.m. service and 7 p.m. service every first, second and third Sunday of the month. Bible study will be 6-7 p.m. Thursdays.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 18 N. John St., Polkton, will hold noonday Bible study and prayer each Wednesday. The church also will provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST, U.S. 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet. Pastor Darrell McSween preaches weekly morning services at 10:30 Sundays.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, extends an invitation to worship with us at 11 a.m. Sundays. Our congregation follows the traditional worship of the church, observing seasons and special days, and following a three-year cycle of readings.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will hold prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Bible study will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The food bank will open every second and fourth Thursday.

WEST ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF GOD, 116 Garrett St., Rockingham, offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6 each Sunday. Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m.