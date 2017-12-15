‘Bow Tie Boys’ learn about manners, leadership

Wearing signature white shirts and khaki pants, the “Bow Tie Boys” of Fairview Heights Elementary School learn about more than snazzy dressing.

They meet monthly to hear from community leaders who have found success through hard work, such as November’s speaker, state Rep. Garland Pierce. This month, they met with 13 members of the Richmond Senior High School football team — the athletes will become the boys’ mentors — and Coach Bryan Till, who spoke about surmounting daily challenges on the path to leadership.

The club resulted from meetings between principal Joyce McRae, assistant principal Tonjua Chapman and school social worker Evonne Moore, who were looking for a way to motivate a select group of young males to become role models.

Throughout the year, the boys will learn how to address others properly — handshake, eye contact, friendly demeanor — as well as how to give back to the community and how to handle challenges inside and outside the classroom.

Contributed photo

The "Bow Tie Boys" of Fairview Heights Elementary School. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_bowtieboys.jpg Contributed photo

The "Bow Tie Boys" of Fairview Heights Elementary School.