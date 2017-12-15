RCC art students showcase talents in downtown Rockingham studio

HAMLET — Richmond Community College students in the Art 131 class had their art work on display Thursday, Dec. 7, during an art show and reception at the Arts Richmond studio in downtown Rockingham. The art show gave the students in the Drawing 1 class an opportunity to display their finest pieces.

The students’ drawings depicted a variety of subjects, from still-life images to portraits of celebrities and pets.

Those attending the show also had the opportunity to listen to poetry readings by RichmondCC students Madison Andrews, Jalen Campbell and Matina Litty. These three students have submitted work to be published in the first issue of Torch Magazine, the college’s literary arts magazine.

Dean of Arts and Sciences Lee Ballenger said the show grows every year in talent and in participation.

“I encourage everyone to continue to show support for the artistic talents of our RichmondCC students,” Ballenger said.

RichmondCC recently added an Associate in Fine Art-Visual Arts program to its curriculum, which is a transferable degree. This program is designed to prepare students to transfer into one of the University of North Carolina Bachelor in Fine Arts in Visual Arts programs.

The program meets all the competency requirements for reading, writing, oral communication, fundamental mathematical skills and basic computer knowledge. In addition, students will also take classes in art history, design, drawing, sculpting and pottery making.

Graduates of this program must meet the portfolio submission requirements and timelines as published by each Bachelor of Fine Arts program. Each student must follow admissions process to the specific receiving university. Acceptance is not guaranteed.

“This is a great opportunity for people to pursue their interest in art or improve their artistic talents,” Ballenger said. “Because a portfolio is required for submission into most Bachelor of Fine Arts programs, enrolling in RichmondCC’s Associate in Arts in Fine Arts program will give students time to begin building a portfolio and refining skills needed to meet university admission requirements.”

For more information contact Ballenger at 910-410-1863 or flballenger@richmondcc.edu.

Courtesy photo Pictured are, from left, Destiny Riggins, student; Jacob Smith, student; Sumaya Webster, student; and Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College.