Locals win Partnership’s ‘Rudolph Run’

ROCKINGHAM — Early on the cold morning of Dec. 9, the woods around Hinson Lake were filled with reindeer skipping and jumping gleefully along the trails and through the woods when the Second annual Christmas Run, sponsored by the Richmond County Partnership for Children, got underway. The flag waved runners to start their 5K “Rudolph Run” about 7:30 in the morning. Everyone saw all the reindeer runners running along the trails, each trying to pass another in hopes of reaching the finish line first.

Proceeds from the run are used to further the many programs already established by the Partnership, which is always in need of additional funds to assist with its goals.

The winning runners this year are:

Men

First place — Marvin Hudson — 26.04

Second place — Tommy Nichols — 27.01

Women

First place — Krista Edwards — 28.09

Second place — Angela Watkins — 30.38

The Richmond County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit organization established through Smart Start funds in 1998 and has been an integral part of enhancing the lives of families and young children ages birth to five in Richmond County since that time. The Partnership collaborates with local agencies to promote effective programs to ensure that each and every child in the county arrives at school healthy and ready learn in order to succeed in becoming an avid learner and ultimately, a productive citizen who contributes to the future well-being of the community.

For additional information, call the Partnership at 910-997-3773 ext. 29.

Contributed photo The winners who battled the weather, as well as each other, were men’s first place (far right) Marvin Hudson, second was Tommy Nichols; women’s first place was (second on right) Krista Edwards and second was Angela Watkins, all from Richmond County. http://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_rudolphrunwinners.jpg Contributed photo The winners who battled the weather, as well as each other, were men’s first place (far right) Marvin Hudson, second was Tommy Nichols; women’s first place was (second on right) Krista Edwards and second was Angela Watkins, all from Richmond County.